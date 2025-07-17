Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cemex were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemex in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cemex by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cemex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Cemex Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cemex’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

