CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.76 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

