Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 20,048 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $125.40 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.