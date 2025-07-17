Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 202,809 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,809 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 30.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after buying an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after buying an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 4,041.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 967,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SAN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

