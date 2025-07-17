Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 35,688 Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Nutanix by 6,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,269 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $91,639,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $87,318,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Nutanix by 10,205.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 867,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

