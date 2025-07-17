Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,079 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

