Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,757 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 68.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

RY opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

