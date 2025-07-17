Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,916,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after buying an additional 261,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

