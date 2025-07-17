Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,049,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

