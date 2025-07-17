Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

