Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.