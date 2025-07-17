Cerity Partners LLC Buys 44,775 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,775 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $51.82 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

