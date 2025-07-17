Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,051 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 3.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $112,953,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 595,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

