Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $10,725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.68 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRB

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.