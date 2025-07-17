Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

