Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $591,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,357.94. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,047 shares of company stock worth $1,538,152. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.