Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in UGI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UGI by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UGI by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 703,491 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

