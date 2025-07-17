Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

