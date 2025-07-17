Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

