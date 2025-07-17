Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after purchasing an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.