Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,843 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $22.69 on Thursday. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

