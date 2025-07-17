Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 14,729 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $91,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,141,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,451,000 after purchasing an additional 447,457 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,269.44. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

