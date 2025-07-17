Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 203.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $200,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
