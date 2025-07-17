Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 203.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $200,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.