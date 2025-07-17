Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

