Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

