Cerity Partners LLC Sells 141,274 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

