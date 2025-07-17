Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 161.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

