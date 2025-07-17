Cerity Partners LLC Sells 21,379 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Haleon by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.42.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

