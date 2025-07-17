Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,875 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Lsb Industries worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lsb Industries by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lsb Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 169,275 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Lsb Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

LXU opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

