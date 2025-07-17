Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,231 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 118.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

