Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,868.85. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,608.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,411 shares of company stock valued at $730,902. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

