Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

CHKP opened at $218.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.02 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

