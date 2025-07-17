Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHKP. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $218.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.57. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $169.02 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

