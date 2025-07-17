Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,647. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

