Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

