Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of COLM opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

