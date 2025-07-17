Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 246.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

