Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 250,085 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,239,000 after acquiring an additional 155,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $547.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

