Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 267.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,397.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 440,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,675.63. This represents a 0.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,935. Company insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

