Comparing GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Freightcar America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Freightcar America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GATX has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightcar America has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33 Freightcar America 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GATX and Freightcar America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GATX currently has a consensus price target of $167.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Freightcar America has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.84%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Freightcar America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GATX and Freightcar America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.59 billion 3.49 $284.20 million $7.89 19.62 Freightcar America $559.42 million 0.39 -$75.82 million ($0.93) -12.23

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Freightcar America. Freightcar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Freightcar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 17.73% 12.00% 2.35% Freightcar America -2.79% -18.77% 9.16%

Summary

GATX beats Freightcar America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

