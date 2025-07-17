Comparing Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kennametal has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kennametal and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal 5.45% 9.12% 4.72% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal 1 4 0 0 1.80 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kennametal and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kennametal currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Kennametal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kennametal is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kennametal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kennametal pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennametal and Techtronic Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal $2.05 billion 0.91 $109.32 million $1.39 17.51 Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.44 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kennametal.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc. engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. It offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. In addition, the company provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. Further, it produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. The company provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

