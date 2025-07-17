Contrasting Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Airbus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Textron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Textron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Airbus Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textron has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Textron 1 5 6 0 2.42

Textron has a consensus target price of $88.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Textron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Textron is more favorable than Airbus Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus Group 6.32% 22.75% 3.46% Textron 5.98% 14.77% 6.26%

Dividends

Airbus Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Textron pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Airbus Group pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Textron pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbus Group and Textron”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.24 $4.58 billion $1.51 35.20 Textron $13.70 billion 1.11 $824.00 million $4.41 19.08

Airbus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Textron. Textron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbus Group beats Textron on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Textron

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, powersports products, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. The Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aviation aircraft and Bell helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

