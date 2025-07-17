Contrasting Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) and Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLAQ)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) and Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLAQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Nikola”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A $15,720.50 0.00 Nikola $35.84 million 0.12 -$966.28 million ($14.26) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nikola 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nikola has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,595.65%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hyundai Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nikola beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names. It also provides trucks and vans; vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities; train manufacturing services and other activities; and marketing, engineering, transport, mobility, and insurance services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.