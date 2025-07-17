Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,597.99. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total transaction of $370,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,780 shares of company stock valued at $105,009,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $702.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $681.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.67.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

