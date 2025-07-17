Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dayforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Stock Up 2.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE DAY opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 345.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

