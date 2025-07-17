Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 687,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 807,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

