Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

