Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Trading Down 2.3%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion World Without Waste ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.