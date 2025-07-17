DMC Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DMC Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $794.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

