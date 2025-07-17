Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $550.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $465.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

